Watch: Super Gross Horror Short 'Your Houseplants Are Screaming'

"What feels likes days to us, are seconds to it. It's standing there now, but soon it will move." Time to water your plants! This crazy short film called Your Houseplants Are Screaming is now online to watch after first premiering at the 2022 Slamdance and Fantasia Film Festivals last year. Made by Benjamin Roberds, with SFX by Katie Gregg. Human houseplants are held captive by a giant plant creature. Confined to their pots, the houseplants struggle to comprehend the horror of being shelf ornaments in a grotesque hell house made of flesh, meat, muscle and bone. It's one of this totally wild concepts that they actually somehow pull off. What if instead of houseplants, a plant (or is it a tree?) had human plants. It's all reversed - everything in the plant's world is made of "flesh" (like how we make everything out of wood). The rest of it is disgusting and hilarious. This is something that used to only play on TV after midnight, I'm glad everyone can enjoy it.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this. Brief synopsis from Vimeo: "A plant monster grows a human houseplant in a torturous room of gore and existential dread." Your Houseplants Are Screaming is a short film written, directed, edited by and starring Atlanta, GA-based filmmaker Benjamin Roberds - you can view more of his work on his official website or follow him on IG @benjaminroberds. He runs a production company called Dominar Films - visit their Vimeo page. This film is produced, animated by, with art and SFX by Katie Gregg. Roberds adds this nice intro: "This little short film really exceeded our expectations, premiering at the Chinese Theater, screening at Slamdance, Fantasia and winning Best Midnight Short at Palm Springs ShortFest! Thanks to everyone who showed us support during this short film's long journey." For more info, visit the film's Vimeo page. To watch more shorts, click here. Do you still want any plants?