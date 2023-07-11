Watch: SXSW Midnight Short 'The Flute' About a Strange Housemate

"C'mon Dan, you know me, I'm not that kind of guy…" Definitely don't watch this short at work. The Flute is a hilariously uncomfortable horror short from filmmaker Nick Roney. It premiered a few months ago at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival in the Midnight Shorts section, and is now available to watch online. "After a harrowing break up, Dan moves in with his best buds for a change in tempo. Things take a dissonant turn when one of his new roommates steals a nude of his ex. While retrieving his precious keepsake, he uncovers a dark secret about his band of friends that will change his tune forever. And that's just the tip…" So gross. The film stars Dan Carr, Ed Leer, David Finch, and Maya Sommer. Yes, that's a prosthetic - sculpted by Chelsea Delfino. This is even funnier and more disgusting than expected - which means it's a must watch.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this debuting online. Intro from YouTube: "Fleeing a long term relationship, a young man seeks refuge with his best friends. After discovering their strange instruments, he'll learn the bachelor lifestyle is not as sweet as it sounds." The Flute short film is directed by Los Angeles-based filmmaker Nick Roney - you can view more of his work on his Vimeo page or his official website or follow him on IG @nickroney. The short's script is co-written by Nick Roney and Ed Leer. It's produced by Ryland Burns and Brendan Garrett. With cinematography by Chris Ripley, and music by Gabe Lubowe. This initially premiered at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year in the Midnight Shorts competition. For more info, stop by Nick's site or head to SOTW. To watch more short films, click here. What did you think?