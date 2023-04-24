Watch: Terrific 'Transformation of Jack Nicholson' Video Retrospective

"I don't want you to tell us what you do, I want you to tell us who you are…" The great Jack Nicholson just turned 86 this year. In celebration of most recent birthday, Little White Lies debuted this terrific video retrospective looking back at his illustrious career in cinema. A five-minute-long journey through his many iconic characters. The Transformation of Jack Nicholson is the latest video made by Portuguese editor Luís Azevedo (who we've featured many times before). It features footage from many of Jack Nicholson's best roles throughout his five decades in movies. In 1970, he starred in Five Easy Pieces in what became his persona-defining role. Aside from The Shining, clips in this are from his best films including The Departed, A Few Good Men, Hoffa, Chinatown, Anger Management, Mars Attacks, The Two Jakes, About Schmidt, Easy Rider, and of course One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. As always, this video is a great reminder you should watch any of these Jack Nicholson films that you haven't seen yet – make it a movie night this week.

This video was commissioned by movie magazine Little White Lies - "A look back at the acting career of the one and only Jack Nicholson." This latest retrospective video was edited & created by Portuguese filmmaker / editor Luís Azevedo - made for the LWL YouTube channel. For more of his videos, follow him on Twitter @LuisAFAzevedo. You can also view more Luís' creations: Women in Film 2020 retrospective, and What Makes a Great Film Company Logo?, or watch his The Vega Brothers - A Fake Tarantino Movie trailer, and his video about the Transformation of Bill Murray. Born in 1937, Jack Nicholson is now retired from acting. He received numerous accolades throughout his career over five decades, including three Academy Awards, three BAFTA Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, a Grammy Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. He also received the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award in 1994 and the Kennedy Center Honor in 2001. To discover & learn from more video essays, click here. What's your favorite Jack Nicholson film?