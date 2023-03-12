Watch: The Academy's Sublime 2023 Best Picture Showcase Montage

Gosh, I love movies. They're everything. This lovely nominee showcase video released by The Academy is another reminder of how wonderful movies are - a medley of footage from the Best Picture movies. Tonight is the night. It's the 95th Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, and we're anxiously waiting to find out who's taking home the top prizes in Hollywood. This video was edited by a friend of the site, best known as "Sleepy Skunk", who has been creating movie trailer mashups and video retrospectives for years (view them all there). He finally caught the attention of The Academy and created one of my favorite two-minute movie montages. It's also a reminder that they really should've nominated Ben Whishaw for Best Supporting Actor for his emotional performance in Women Talking. I'm rooting for Everything Everywhere All at Once tonight, but I'm happy for all 10 of these nominated movies. I recommend watching every last one of them.

Thanks to The Academy for posting this showcase video on their YouTube for everyone to enjoy (in 1080p). The Best Picture nominees from 2022: All Quiet on the Western Front (directed by Edward Berger), Avatar: The Way of Water (directed by James Cameron), The Banshees of Inisherin (directed by Martin McDonagh), Elvis (directed by Baz Luhrmann), Everything Everywhere All at Once (directed by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert), The Fabelmans (directed by Steven Spielberg), Tár (directed by Todd Field), Top Gun: Maverick (directed by Joseph Kosinski), Triangle of Sadness (directed by Ruben Östlund), and Women Talking (directed by Sarah Polley). Find the full list of nominees right here. This special Oscars montage will also be played at the ceremony, but only during a commercial break for the audience at the Dolby Theatre. What a magnificent set of nominees. Which of these BP films are your faves?