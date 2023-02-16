Watch: 'The Cowboy & The Samurai' Short About Nicholson & Belushi

"Have you ever actually seen a carnie playing the accordion for a dancing monkey?" Has anyone…? The Cowboy & The Samurai is a funny sort-of-true-story short film from The Lewis Brothers - now available online to watch in full. Here's the setup for this: in 1978, world renowned movie star, Jack Nicholson, made his feature directorial debut, a western called Goin' South. Against the advice of his producers, he cast up and coming comedian, John Belushi. Both John and Jack are known as Hollywood's biggest bad boys and both are about to meet their match. The Cowboy and The Samurai is a fictional feature inspired by the true story of the making of the film. In this short, Jamie Costa plays Nicholson (though he still looks exactly like Robin Williams) and Sandy Danto plays Belushi. We featured a trailer for this last year, so it's good to follow up with the finished film. It's clever and amusing, a nice homage to wild times from Hollywood's past.

In 1978, world renowned movie star, Jack Nicholson, made his directorial debut, a western called Goin' South. Against the advice of his producers, he cast up and coming comedian John Belushi. Based on a true story… kind of. The Cowboy and The Samurai is directed by comedian / filmmaker Jake Lewis, one half of "The Lewis Brothers", who run a YouTube channel - "a sketch comedy group comprised of Jake Lewis, Sam Lewis and Jenna Socha." The screenplay is written by Jake and Sam Lewis. Edited by Jenna Socha. With cinematography by Emil Gurvin. It's produced by Jake Lewis, Sam Lewis, Jenna Socha, Emil Gurvin, Jon Walkup, Bri Klaproth. You can also rewatch the first trailer for this that we posted last year. And if you want to watch - find a copy of Goin' South to enjoy the real result of these two pals working together (check for it JustWatch). For more info on the short, visit YouTube. To discover more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?