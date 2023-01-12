Watch: 'The Rock of Ages' - An Outstanding Fantasy Quest Short Film

"Perhaps you're not searching for something… Perhaps you're running away from something…" Ohh sh*t this rules!! Another must watch short film to enjoy, highly recommend watching this. The Rock of Ages is made by Australian filmmaker Eron Sheean, though it's really an Icelandic production. The distant past. A soldier of uncertain provenance (of which army? which era?) stumbles through a vast, desolate landscape, attempting to outrun the evil he's done. While fleeing his enemies, he encounters an odd talking rock which promises to grant his deepest desire. Starring Tómas Lemarquis as the soldier, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as the rock. The talking rock is an actual practical set piece, animated by a puppeteer - Izabela Claudia Mos. It was shot on Iceland, hence why it all looks so gorgeous. I just love how visceral and authentic this looks, and the rock reminds me of classic 80s movies like The NeverEnding Story & Labyrinth. View in full below.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Brief description from YouTube: "While fleeing from his enemies a lost Soldier encounters a cunning talking Rock who promises to grant his deepest desire. But as always with these bargains, there's a catch…" The Rock of Ages is written and directed by up-and-coming Australian filmmaker Eron Sheean, who also directed the feature Errors of the Human Body previously. You can find more of his work on his official website or on his Vimeo and follow him on IG @eronsheean. It's produced by Hlin Johannesdottir & Eron Sheean, Black Tool Studios, and Xavier Gens. Co-produced by Tómas Lemarquis. With cinematography by Tómas Örn Tómasson, and music by Todd Dahlhoff, Leslie Feist & Shahzad Isma. This originally premiered at the 2021 Reykjavík Film Festival, and toured around at a few other fests. For more info on the film, visit Eron's official site. To watch more shorts, click here. Thoughts?