Watch This: A Heartfelt Tribute to 'The Best Movie Animals of 2022'

One more look back at the movies of 2022 is a special tribute to The Best Movie Animals of 2022. This lovely video was edited by Luís Azevedo for Little White Lies, and features footage of many of the different animals seen in various films throughout this year. He misses a few big ones, but includes many of the most important ones. The most beloved and recognizable animals in films this year are: the dog and the donkey (Jenny!) from Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin, and the donkey from Jerzy Skolimowski's EO, plus all of the horses in Jordan Peele's Nope, and the Belgian Malinois doggie from Channing Tatum's Dog movie. And maybe the cat from A Man Called Otto. There's also a couple of terrific docs about animals: All That Breathes (about birds in India), Wildcat (about rescuing ocelots), The Biggest Little Farm sequel (watch the trailer); plus all the dogs seen in Bitterbrush. Every animal on screen deserves a tribute.

Thanks to Twitter for the tip on this. "We've shown you the best films of the year, now here are some of our favourite animal moments from the movies in 2022, including The Northman, The Banshees of Inisherin and EO." This lovely video was edited & created by Portuguese filmmaker / editor Luís Azevedo - made for the Little White Lies video channel. For more of his videos, follow him on Twitter @LuisAFAzevedo. You can also view a few more Luís' creations: Women in Film 2020 retrospective, and What Makes a Great Film Company Logo?, or watch his The Vega Brothers - A Fake Tarantino Movie trailer, and his video about the Transformation of Bill Murray. This is one of his best yet! So peaceful, very calming, almost therapeutic. Which is one reason I love animals. I want to see this kind of tribute every year from now on, in addition to the Palm Dog award. My favorite dog from 2022 is in the Icelandic film Godland (review) opening in 2023.