Watch This: Behind-the-Scenes of the Stunts in 'Extraction 2' Sequel

"His knowledge for action & stunts, and how to tell a story within it, it's impressive." –Chris Hemsworth discussing director Sam Hargrave. Netflix's new spectacular action movie Extraction 2 is now available to watch as of today. They've released a new behind-the-scenes featurette to build up the hype. The movie is a direct follow-up to the Netflix action film Extraction from 2020 - and it's getting much better reviews than that one. Stuntman turned filmmaker Sam Hargrave returns to direct the sequel, alongside producers Joe & Anthony Russo. Chris Hemsworth co-stars along with Golshifteh Farahani, Daniel Bernhardt, and Tinatin Dalakishvili. Hargrave is an experienced stunt man / fight coordinator himself and knows how to pull off incredible sequences. There's one long 20-minute take in this, along with a massive amount of other action to enjoy. The marketing for this movie kicked off with a making of video last year, but I'm glad to see Netflix release more footage of how crazy it was to shoot all these intense stunts. Fire it up below.

Here's the behind-the-scenes stunts featurette for Sam Hargrave's Extraction 2, from Netflix's YouTube:

You can also watch the first teaser trailer for Hargrave's Extraction 2 here or the main official trailer here.

Chris Hemsworth returns to star again as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, the sequel to Netflix's blockbuster action film Exctraction (2020) with . After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held. Extraction 2 is once again directed by the stuntman / filmmaker Sam Hargrave, a veteran stunt coordinator / stuntman who made his feature debut with the first movie, after directing a few other short films previously. The screenplay is again written by Joe Russo (one half of the Russo Brothers of the MCU); originally based on the graphic novel "Ciudad". Produced by Anthony Russo & Joe Russo for the production company AGBO. Netflix will debut Hargrave's Extraction 2 streaming on Netflix worldwide starting June 16th, 2023 this summer. It's out to watch now.