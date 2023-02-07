Watch This: 'Edmond' - Award-Winning Stop-Motion Cannibal Short

A short about a cannibal? Bon appetit. Believe it or not, this won the Best Animated Short BAFTA Award a few years ago. Our friends at Short of the Week pulled this out of their archives to share again - we never posted it before. Edmond is a stop-motion animated short from 2015 made by filmmaker Nina Gantz. Edmond's impulse to love and be close to others is strong… Maybe too strong. As he stands alone by a lake contemplating his options, he goes on a journey backwards through his life, revisiting his defining moments in search of the root of his desires. He "slips through floors into the past and the deepest parts of his psyche in his pursuit of self-understanding" as a cannibal. This would play very nicely as the opening short before Bones and All from last year. The felt characters & soft style in it work delightfully opposite the freaky topic.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this - pulled from their archives. Their brief intro from YouTube: "A man with cannibalistic urges contemplates his life choices in Nina Gantz's BAFTA winning stop-motion short film." Edmond is both written & directed by Dutch London-based animation filmmaker Nina Gantz - you can view more of her work on her Vimeo or visit her official website for her latest. Produced by Emilie Jouffroy. Featuring cinematography by Ian Forbes, and music composed by Terence Dunn. This premiered at the 2015 Edinburgh Film Festival and played at tons of other festivals, all before winning the Best British Short Animation prize at the BAFTA Awards in 2016. It also won a handful of other awards playing on the fest circuit. For more info + behind-the-scenes, head to Nina's site. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?