Watch: THR's Directors Roundtable for 2022 feat. Polley & Iñárritu

"A couple years ago, I realized there is a set number of films you'll make. That made me really protective of how that time is spent." It's the awards season, which means everyone is pushing their frontrunners in hopes they end up with nominations. Hollywood Reporter debuted their annual Director's Roundtable - including the full hour long video of the conversations between these six filmmakers. It's always immensely entertaining and quite educational to watch these videos, to listen to them riff on the industry and provide advice from their own experiences making movies. I'm glad they keep making them! This year's line-up of Best Directors from 2022 are: Alejandro González Iñárritu, Gina Prince-Bythewood, JD Dillard, Joseph Kosinski, Sarah Polley, and Todd Field. There's no more introduction needed, it's best to just dive in and start watching. The full video is below, and THR has also posted a selection of quotes. I'm a fan of all six of these directors and I've been looking forward to hearing from each & every one of them anyway.

This THR Director's Roundtable is part of their usual awards season coverage, letting the top contenders get a bit of time in the spotlight. They are often more illuminating and insightful than regular interviews. The 2022 roundtable features these filmmakers: Alejandro González Iñárritu - director of Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Gina Prince-Bythewood - director of The Woman King, JD Dillard - director of Devotion, Joseph Kosinski - director of Top Gun: Maverick, Sarah Polley - director of Women Talking, and Todd Field - director of TAR. The full conversation was moderated by writer Rebecca Keegan - you can follow her @ThatRebecca. There's always plenty of debate over who they choose and why these directors (aside from timing / availability) but in all honesty - I think they found six of my top picks from 2022 anyway. I don't think Babylon is good enough this year, nor do I think Avatar: The Way of Water is awards worthy (even though it is spectacular). What are your favorite directors of 2022?