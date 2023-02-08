Watch: 'Titanic' 25 Years Later - Featurette with Cameron & Winslet

"I believe in the theatrical experience." Paramount Pictures has debuted a new featurette for the 2023 re-release of Titanic, James Cameron's epic romantic tale of the sinking of the RMS Titanic. "Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the timeless love story this Valentine's Day Weekend." This is opening on the big screen again in 4K 3D (along with HFR screenings) and will play throughout February. This video focuses on the cast and filmmakers reflecting on making Titanic now 25 years later, to compliment the re-release trailer. With a cast headed by Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the film is an epic, action-packed romance set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the "unsinkable" Titanic, at the time, the largest moving object ever built. Also starring Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Bill Paxton, and Gloria Stuart. This featurette is way too short, more of a slapdash promo plus a reminder this is (re-)opening soon. They didn't even get DiCaprio to talk about it! Though it's nice to hear Cameron still raving about it all these years later.

Here's the new 25th Anniversary "Reflections" featurette for James Cameron's Titanic, from YouTube:

You can also rewatch the full remastered trailer for Cameron's Titanic right here, before the re-release.

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, a remastered version of James Cameron's multi-Academy Award-winning Titanic will be re-released in cinemas in 3D 4K HDR and HFR. A seventeen-year-old aristocrat falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious, ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic on its voyage in 1912. Titanic is both written and directed by iconic Canadian filmmaker James Cameron, director of the movies Piranha II: The Spawning, The Terminator, Aliens, The Abyss, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, True Lies, and the Avatar movies. This was his seventh feature film at the time. Produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau, and co-produced by Al Giddings, Grant Hill, and Sharon Mann. This epic romance movie originally premiered in theaters in December of 1997, ending up winning 11 Academy Awards. Paramount is opening Cameron's Titanic in 4K 3D starting on February 10th, 2023 worldwide. Who wants to watch it again?