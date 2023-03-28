Watch: Touching Short Documentary 'The Diver' About Loss in Japan

"As long as my body allows, I will continue searching." Take just a few minutes to watch this short doc film made by Topic and filmmaker Anderson Wright. Twelve years after his wife was swept away by Japan's great tsunami, Yasuo Takamatsu searches for her in the depths of the sea. The Diver is a touching short telling Yasuo's story, letting him speak from the heart about what happened and his enduring love for his wife. This 8-minute documentary was produced by Topic - I am so glad they're still supporting talented filmmakers, allowing them make these meaningful films to share these stories with a wider audience. In observation of the anniversary of the devastating Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami tragedy (from March of 2011), director Anderson Wright's The Diver takes a poignant look at the pain of loss, the strength of love, and the beauty to be found in remembrance. I appreciate how calm and humble this film is, giving all of its time to Yasuo so we can feel close enough to him to be comfortable with him talking about wife. It's a magnificent short doc.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this short. Full synopsis from Vimeo: "On March 11, 2011, the Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami devastated the coastal communities of East Japan, claiming nearly 20,000 lives. Yasuo’s wife was never found, but his enduring love for her drives him to continue searching the sea. As the Japanese people observe the 12-year anniversary of this tragedy, Director Anderson Wright and Yasuo Takamatsu take a poignant look at the pain of loss, the strength of love, and the beauty to be found in remembrance." The Diver is directed by Los Angeles-based filmmaker Anderson Wright - you can see more of his work on his Vimeo or visit his official site or follow him on IG @andersonwright. Produced by Vesta Tuckute, executive produced by Trust. With cinematography by Christopher Lew; underwater camera op by Masahiko Sakata. Another project developed by Trust - an indie funding & distrib company. For more info on the project, visit Vimeo or stop by Trust's site. To discover more short films, click here. Thoughts?