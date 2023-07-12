Watch: Trippy Vintage Animation Short 'The TOBOS' About Connection

"Someone's been eating from the friendship cake. Did you eat the cake?" Another mesmerizing must watch animated short to enjoy. The TOBOS is an animated creation from the mind of a uber-creative filmmaker named Tobias Rud who lives in Copenhagen, Denmark. The synopsis doesn't explain much: "Something is wrong with Bean-TOBO’s insides." The film uses old school animation to tell an especially grown up story about friendship, depression, and loneliness. It's about a group of four Teletubbie or Care Bear characters who live in a land of happiness and sunshine. As the good folks over at Short of the Week state, it transcends this aesthetic and becomes a deeper, more meaningful parable about connection. "What does the viewer take away when trying to empathize with someone struggling in an environment of relentless positivity?" A good question. As trippy and surreal as this film looks, it's ultimately a rather tender, touching story. Enjoy.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this debuting online. Very brief intro from YouTube: "Something is wrong with Bean-TOBO's insides… Subversively set within a cute-silly world, a remarkable short film that tackles themes of vulnerability, feelings of unworthiness, and the connection that we truly crave with each other." The TOBOS is a short film created and directed by filmmaker Tobias Rud based in Copenhagen - you can see more of his work his Vimeo or YouTube channel and follow him on IG @tobiaslrud. Featuring animation by Tobias Rud & Corvus Bolton. Music by David Pham, Boosegumps, Anders Ankerstjerne, Space Drifter, Corvus Bolton, Green-House. Supported by the Open Workshop Artist Residency at the Animation Workshop / Via University College. You can see a bit of the behind-the-scenes process making this in his Insta posts. For more info, visit Vimeo or head to SOTW. To watch more short films, click here. Thoughts?