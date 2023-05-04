Watch: Video Game Rage in Funny 'Sticks of Fury' British Short Film

"Choose your fighter!!" Who's up for an old school Street Fighter showdown? Grab your controller and get in the zone. This comedy short film titled Sticks of Fury is now online to watch after premiering at the 2022 London Film Festival last year, and playing at numerous other festivals. "There are few things more important than linkin' gyal, but when an opportunity arises to put some youngers in their place, Tobz knows what time it is." An older brother gets schooled in Street Fighter by his younger sibling's friend in this short directed by Yuan Hu. It's only 7 mins - worth a watch. "A visually dazzling, hilarious ode to losing at video games and the egos which get battered along the way." This stars Demmy Ladipo as Tobz, plus Keiyon Cook and Samuel Anoon. If you need any more convincing - it was made with no budget over lockdown in the director's living room. Yet it has the geeky spunk and intensity of Scott Pilgrim - this short is great fun.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this debuting. Brief synopsis from Vimeo: "How far would you go to obliterate some kids at a video game? Aghast at the level of disrespect shown by these youths, Tobz knows what time it is and immediately steps in to put them back in their place." Sticks of Fury is directed by the London-based filmmaker Yuan Hu (former assistant to Spike Lee) - you can see more of his work on his Vimeo or visit his official website or follow him on IG @yuanwho. The script is by Louis Chan & Bruin Chan. Produced by Jonathan Caicedo-Galindo and Laurelle Jones. Featuring cinematography by Will Stuetz. They explain how it was made: "Shot with no budget over lockdown in the director's living room, Sticks of Fury is a visually dazzling, hilarious ode to losing at video games and the egos which get battered along the way." For more info on this, visit the film's Vimeo page. To discover more shorts, click here. What did you think?