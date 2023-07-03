Watch: Wes Anderson Nerds Out Visiting the 'Vidéo Club' Store in Paris

"You can search online all you want, but it's a completely different experience from walking through the shelves and also having curation…" Take a trip through cinema history with filmmaker Wes Anderson as he browses through this Paris video store in the latest offering of the "Vidéo Club" series made by Konbini. We've posted videos of Brad Pitt and Terry Gilliam and M. Night Shyamalan already in this classic video store, now it's Anderson's turn. Wes apparently lives in Paris, but they got him to do this as a promotion for Asteroid City - which is playing now. He explains how they stole the title sequence for Asteroid City from John Sturges' Bad Day at Black Rock, and how his production designer Adam Stockhausen also worked on some of his favorite Steven Spielberg films as well. Wes is clearly a cinema nerd, he almost can't stop talking and could probably go on for hours & hours. Love to see it. This is a must watch for any and every film lover.

The video is made by Konbini, a mega popular YouTube channel from France. It's part of their "Video Club" series. The video store he actually visits in this video is JM Video in Paris (see Google Maps) - visit their official site. Anderson picks out favorites including The Pajama Game and Drugstore Cowboy, and chats about iconic filmmakers like Kurosawa, Bunuel, Truffaut, and Mamoulian.