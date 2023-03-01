'What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears?' Music Doc Trailer

"We're just musicians, man, we just went to play some music for people." Abramorama has unveiled a trailer for a rock doc about a band from the past called What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears?, directed by doc filmmaker veteran John Scheinfeld. That is one catchy title, definitely makes you want to watch and find out what the hell happened to them! And it's a hell of a story. The truth-is-stranger-than fiction film blends political intrigue, social commentary, and a mystery about one of the biggest rock bands of the late 60s and early 70s. A political thriller with a classic rock band at the heart of the action, What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears? is a feature-length documentary that unravels the details of the band's controversial Iron Curtain Tour, featuring present-day interviews with band members and historians, the unsealing of government records, along with documentary footage that has been suppressed for over 50 years. They got in trouble playing in Yugoslavia, Romania and Poland, which contributed to their demise. Which is just crazy, c'mon! This looks like an amazing rock band story to tell - I have to watch this.

Trailer for John Scheinfeld's doc What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears?, on YouTube:

Blood, Sweat & Tears, known for hits such as "Spinning Wheel", "You've Made Me So Very Happy", and "And When I Die", headlined the legendary Woodstock Festival and won multiple Grammy Awards, most notably 1970's win for Album Of The Year, besting "Abbey Road" and "Johnny Cash at San Quinten." This is the incredible never-before-told story about a world famous rock band that was unknowingly embroiled in a political rat's nest involving the U.S. State Department, the Nixon White House and a controversial concert tour of Yugoslavia, Romania and Poland, countries that were behind what was then known as the Iron Curtain. As a result, they found themselves in the crossfire of a polarized America, as divided then as it is now. What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears? is directed by American doc filmmaker John Scheinfeld, director of tons of films including The U.S. vs. John Lennon, We Believe, I Hope You Dance: The Power and Spirit of Song, Sergio Mendes in the Key of Joy, and The Happy Days of Garry Marshall most recently. Produced by Dave Harding and John Scheinfeld. Abramorama will debut this Blood, Sweat & Tears doc in select US theaters starting on March 24th, 2023. For more info, visit the film's official site.