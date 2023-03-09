'Wild Life' Doc Trailer on Creating National Parks in Chile & Argentina

"I desire to preserve this place - I think that is as strong a bond as any two people can have." NatGeo has revealed an official trailer for a documentary film called Wild Life, the latest from acclaimed filmmakers Jimmy Chin & Chai Vasarhelyi (of Meru, Free Solo, The Rescue). This first premiered at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival last year, and is also playing at SXSW this month before it opens in theaters this spring. Wild Life is a sweeping portrait of conservationists Kris & Doug Tompkins chronicling their fight to preserve one of the last truly wild places on earth. After falling in love, Kris and the outdoorsman and entrepreneur Doug Tompkins left behind the world of the massively successful outdoor brands they'd helped pioneer like Patagonia & The North Face, and turned their attention to a visionary effort to create National Parks in Chile and Argentina. The film spans decades of entrepreneurial and conservation work and serves as a stunning look into the unbelievable professional and personal highs & lows of Kristine's life. Shot all across the wilderness of Chile, in conjunction with archival footage, the film is ripe with lush cinematography and poignant moments. Wow I'm all about this! It looks absolutely gorgeous, as always from these filmmakers.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Jimmy Chin & Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi's doc Wild Life, from YouTube:

"Jimmy and Chai have honored Doug's and my life's work in a profound, moving way. I am grateful. I can only wish that Wild Life offers a semblance of hope and reminds anyone who sees it that whoever you are and wherever you live you can make a difference in this world. Our work at Tompkins Conservation — restoring the planet by creating parks on land and sea and rewilding — is constant and ongoing." –Kristine Tompkins

Follows former Patagonia CEO and president / co-founder of Tompkins Consv., Kristine Tompkins, on an epic, decades-spanning love story as wild as the landscapes she has dedicated her life to protecting. After falling in love in midlife, Kris and outdoorsman and entrepreneur Doug Tompkins left behind the world of the massively successful outdoor brands they'd helped pioneer — Patagonia, The North Face and Esprit — and turned their attention to a visionary effort to create National Parks throughout Chile and Argentina. Wild Life chronicles their journey to effect the largest private land donation in history. The film also chronicles Kris and Doug's close relationship with Yvon Chouinard, the founder of Patagonia, and Kris’ time working in the early days of his climbing gear company, Chouinard Equipment, which quickly evolved into the conscious outdoor adventure brand that we know today as Patagonia. Visit natgeo.film.

Wild Life is directed by award-winning filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin, director of the documentary films Meru, Free Solo, The Rescue, and Return to Space previously. Produced by Anna Barnes, Bob Eisenhardt, Jimmy Chin, and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi. This is screening at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival this month. National Geographic will then release Wild Life in select US theaters (NY and DC at first) starting on April 14th, 2023 - with more cities to follow. It will show on the National Geographic Channel on May 25th and will also be streaming on Disney+ the next day. Anyone else want to watch this?