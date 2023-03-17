Wild Red Band Trailer for 'Joy Ride' with Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu

"If you do not know where you come from, how do you know who you are?" Lionsgate has revealed the first official trailer for a big summer comedy landing in theaters this July - titled Joy Ride. It's premiering this week at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas, which is why they're dropping this trailer now. From the producers of Neighbors, and the co-screenwriter from Crazy Rich Asians and Raya and the Last Dragon, Joy Ride stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu. The film follows four Asian-American women as they bond and discover the truth of what it means to know and love who you are, while they travel through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers. The cast also includes Ronny Chieng, Desmond Chiam, Alexander Hodge, and Chris Pang. Ohh yeah this looks like it gets wildly out of hand and completely outrageous, which is exactly the kind of raucous comedy this summer needs. This trailer has a few cliche moments, but it will absolutely make you laugh out loud anyway.

Here's the official red band trailer (+ poster) for Adele Lim's Joy Ride, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

The hilarious & unapologetically explicit story of identity & self-discovery centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure. When Audrey’s (Ashley Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Sherry Cola), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Stephanie Hsu), her college friend turned Chinese soap star; Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), Lolo’s eccentric cousin. Their no-holds-barred, epic travel experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are. Joy Ride is directed by Malaysian writer / filmmaker Adele Lim, making her feature directorial debut after working as a producer / writer for TV, and as a screenwriter on Crazy Rich Asians and Raya and the Last Dragon. The screenplay is by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong & Teresa Hsiao, from a story by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong & Teresa Hsiao & Adele Lim. This is premiering at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival this month. Lionsgate opens Joy Ride in theaters nationwide starting July 7th, 2023.