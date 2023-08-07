Will Ferrell & Jamie Foxx - Behind-the-Scenes Look at Voicing 'Strays'

"A talking dog movie… It's seemingly super sweet, but it's filthy R-rated." Universal Pictures has unveiled a couple of funny behind-the-scenes featurettes for the raunchy, foul-mouthed doggie comedy titled Strays. It's opening in theaters soon (starting August 18th) - though no one seems to be excited about it? I still think it looks funny, or at least has the potential to be hilarious if they really let loose. An abandoned dog teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner, Doug, played by Will Forte. A subversion of the dog movies we know and love, Strays, directed by Josh Greenbaum (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) is a hilarious, R-rated comedy about the complications of love, the importance of great friendships, and the unexpected virtues of couch humping. The main four voices of the dogs are: Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher, and Randall Park, who are featured in this trailer along with Will Forte as Doug, the dog "owner" who is the shitty villain of the film. It always seems super fun to go to a recording booth and riff and joke all day - no need to go to the actual set! Let's hope this film turns out good. Still think it will be funny?

Here's the behind-the-scenes featurettes for Josh Greenbaum's Strays, direct from Universal's YouTube:

When Reggie (Will Ferrell), a naïve, relentlessly optimistic Border Terrier, is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug (Will Forte), Reggie is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose. When Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug (Jamie Foxx), a stray who loves his freedom and believes that owners are for suckers, Reggie finally realizes he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is. Determined to seek revenge, Reggie, Bug and Bug’s pals—Maggie (Isla Fisher), a smart Australian Shepherd who has been sidelined by her owner’s new puppy, and Hunter (Randall Park), an anxious Great Dane who’s stressed out by his work as an emotional support animal—together hatch a plan and embark on an epic adventure to help Reggie find his way home… and make Doug pay by biting off the appendage he loves the most. (Hint: It’s not his foot). Strays is directed by American filmmaker Josh Greenbaum, of the film Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar and lots of TV ("New Girl", "Fresh Off the Boat") and shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Dan Perrault. Produced by Erik Feig, Louis Leterrier, Dan Perrault, Phil Lord & Chris Miller, Aditya Sood. Universal opens Strays in theaters nationwide August 18th, 2023 this summer.