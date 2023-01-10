Wonderful US Trailer for Acclaimed Moroccan Film 'The Blue Caftan'

"A caftan must be able to survive the one who wears it." Strand has unveiled the official US trailer for an indie drama from France titled The Blue Caftan, which first premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last summer. This acclaimed Moroccan film has been playing at tons of festivals: Karlovy Vary, Toronto, Helsinki, Calgary, Zurich, Vancouver, Hamburg, and many more. Halim and Mina run a traditional caftan store in one of Morocco's oldest medinas, in the city of Salé (see Google Maps). In order to keep up with all of the demanding customers, they hire Youssef. The talented apprentice shows a passionate dedication in learning the art of embroidery and tailoring from Halim. Slowly Mina realizes how much her husband is moved by the presence of this young man. United in love, each will help the other face their fears. The film stars Lubna Azabal, Saleh Bakri, & Ayoub Missioui. It's such a tender, heartfelt film - I recommend it.

Here's the official US trailer for Maryam Touzani's The Blue Caftan, direct from Strand's YouTube:

The Blue Caftan, originally known as Le Bleu du Caftan in French, is both written and directed by talented Moroccan filmmaker Maryam Touzani, director of the film Adam previously, as well as a few other shorts. Produced by Nabil Ayouch. This initially premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival playing in the Un Certain Regard section. It's also just played at the Palm Springs Film Festival this January. Stand Releasing will release Touzani's The Blue Caftan in select US theaters starting February 10th, 2023 coming up. Want to watch?