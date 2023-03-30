Woody Harrelson in Full Trailer for 'White House Plumbers' Comedy

"You tell those spine-less, two-faced politicians - loyalty is a two-way street!" HBO has debuted the full-length official trailer for White House Plumbers, making fun of the inside job mistakes during Watergate from the perspective of Nixon's lackeys. It looks like good fun, mocking the idiocy of people in Washington DC. The White House Plumbers tells the story of how Nixon's own political saboteurs and the Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux), accidentally toppled the presidency they were zealously trying to protect. The cast also includes Domhnall Gleeson, Kiernan Shipka, Ike Barinholtz, Yul Vazquez, David Krumholtz, and Lena Headey. A superb cast with some wickedly accurate political satire make this a must watch. This has the humor of The Nice Guys with the stupidity of the Nixon cabinet, which should make for some quality HBO entertainment. Have fun.

Here's the main official trailer for HBO Max's series White House Plumbers, direct from YouTube:

You can watch the teaser trailer for HBO's White House Plumbers series here to view the first look again.

A five-part HBO series that tells the true story of how Nixon's own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds – E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux) – accidentally toppled the presidency they were trying to protect. White House Plumbers is an American political mini-series created and written by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck (both of "Letterman", "Fraiser", "King of the Hill", "Veep"), with episodes directed by David Mandel (of "Curb Your Enthusiasm", "The Comedians", "Veep"). It's based on the 2007 book Integrity by Egil Krogh and Matthew Krogh. Executive produced by Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, David Mandel, Frank Rich, Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad, Paul Lee, Nne Ebong, Mark Roybal, Len Amato, Gregg Fienberg. HBO will debut The White House Plumbers series streaming on HBO Max starting May 1st 2023 coming soon. Who wants to watch?