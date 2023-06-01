'World's Best' Young Rapper Comedy Trailer Featuring Manny Magnus

"Riding in cars with high schoolers?!" So dangerous! Disney has unveiled the official trailer for a comedy called World's Best, co-written by and starring actor / rapper Utkarsh Ambudkar. The film is about a young 12-year-old mathematics genius named Prem Patel who discovers his deceased father was actually a great rapper. He immediately sets out to pursue a career as a rap superstar, in addition to continuing to ace math competitions. Newcomer Manny Magnus stars as Prem, and Ambudkar appears as his father Suresh in visions to help him accomplish his dreams and overcome the bullying that is holding him back. The cast also includes Punam Patel, Jake Choi, Max Malas, Piper Wallace, Kayla Njeri, Dorian Giordano, and Kathryn Greenwood. "Dream exponentially" - is the tagline. This has that usual Disney cheesiness, with a cliche "follow your dreams" plot, though it looks like good fun. And the mix of math + rap is amusing.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Roshan Sethi's World's Best, direct from Disney's YouTube:

In the midst of navigating the tumultuous hardships of adolescence, 12-year-old mathematics genius Prem Patel discovers his recently deceased father was a famous rapper and immediately sets out to pursue a career for himself as a rap superstar. While his recent actions may appear reckless and the quickest way for him to lose everything, Prem, empowered by imaginative hip-hop music-fueled fantasies where he performs with his father, is determined to find out if hip-hop truly is in his DNA. As his father always used to say, "the world's best never rest." World's Best is directed by producer / filmmaker Roshan Sethi, his second film after making 7 Days previously, plus work as a writer on "Code Black" and "The Resident". The screenplay is written by Utkarsh Ambudkar and Jamie King. Produced by Utkarsh Ambudkar, Thomas Kail, Kate Sullivan. Disney debuts World's Best streaming on Disney+ starting June 23rd, 2023 this summer.