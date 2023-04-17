WWII Survival Movie 'White Bird' New Trailer with Gillian Anderson

"You forget many things in life, but you never forget kindness." Lionsgate has debuted a brand new 2023 release trailer for the movie White Bird, formerly known as White Bird: A Wonder Story. This is a sort of "spin-off" from the Wonder movie with Jacob Tremblay & Julia Roberts. Based on the graphic novel of the same name, this is a harrowing WWII survival story. The movie is about a boy named Julian who meets his French grandmother; then it goes back in time as Grandmère tells her heartrending story: how she, a young Jewish girl, was hidden by a family in a Nazi-occupied French village during World War II; how the boy she and her classmates once shunned became her savior and best friend. From Marc Forster (the director of Finding Neverland and Christopher Robin) White Bird, like Wonder before it, is an emotional story about how empathy for others can make a difference in the world. Starring Helen Mirren, Gillian Anderson, Bryce Gheisar, Ariella Glaser, and Orlando Schwerdt. This movie was delayed for almost an entire year - originally set for fall of 2022, now it's opening in August of 2023. Will anyone go see it? Take a look.

For millions of readers and moviegoers, Wonder is the captivating, inspiring, and uplifting story of the power of kindness – how it can build bridges and change hearts. In White Bird: A Wonder Story, kindness has the power to save lives, as Julian Albans, the bully who left Beecher Prep, is visited by his Grandmère from Paris and is transformed by her remarkable story of compassion and courage. As a girl in Nazi-occupied France, the young Grandmère goes into hiding with the help of a schoolmate, a young man who risks everything to give her the chance to survive. Together, they find beauty and love in the secret world of their own creation. White Bird: A Wonder Story is directed by acclaimed German filmmaker Marc Forster, of Loungers, Everything Put Together, Monster's Ball, Finding Neverland, Stay, Stranger Than Fiction, The Kite Runner, Quantum of Solace, Machine Gun Preacher, World War Z, and All I See Is You previously. The screenplay is written by Mark Bomback, adapted from R.J. Palacio's book of the same name. Lionsgate releases White Bird: A Wonder Story in theaters on August 25th, 2023 in a few more months.