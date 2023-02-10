Yoko Okumura's 'Unseen' Official Trailer - Phone Call Survival Thriller

"I can't do it alone, I need you!" Paramount Movies + MGM have debuted an official trailer for an indie dark comedy / survival thriller titled Unseen, not to be confused with Steven Soderbergh's psychological thriller Unsane. This is launching directly on VOD for streaming at home in March. Here's the extra wild pitch for this movie: two women form an unlikely connection when Sam, a gas station clerk, receives a misdialed call from Emily, who is running from her murderous ex-boyfriend in the woods. Having lost her glasses in her escape, Emily must rely on Sam’s eyes using the video call and camera in order to survive and make it home. Unseen stars Midori Francis, Jolene Purdy, Missi Pyle, and Michael Patrick Lane, along with a few others. This is an interesting concept that seems especially fake as a movie. I prefer the radical poster (also seen below) more than the trailer, but that's just me. I guess it's a hint that this is skipping theaters entirely.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Yoko Okumura's Unseen, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

Two women form an unlikely connection when a depressed gas station clerk Sam (Jolene Purdy) receives a call from Emily (Midori Francis), a visually impaired woman who is running from her murderous ex in the woods and has lost her glasses. Emily must survive the ordeal with Sam being her eyes from afar using video call. Unseen is directed by the Japanese-American writer / filmmaker Yoko Okumura, making her feature directorial debut with this project, after making many other short films and directing TV episodes previously. The screenplay is written by Salvatore Cardoni & Brian Rawlins. Produced by Paige Pemberton & Paul Uddo. Made by Blumhouse Television. Paramount releases Okumura's Unseen direct-to-VOD starting on March 7th, 2023, and it'll be streaming on MGM+ later in May 2023. Anyone interested? Look good?