Young Ghost-Hunters Fight Spirits in 'Lockwood & Co.' Series Trailer

"All it takes is a few big cases" Netflix has revealed the full-length official trailer for Lockwood & Co., a new supernatural series made by the acclaimed UK filmmaker Joe Cornish (director of Attack the Block and The Kid Who Would Be King). This is based on a book series that involves a ghost-hunters group called Lockwood & Co. - a small agency in London that runs independent of any adult supervision. A tiny startup, run by two teenage boys and a newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl, a renegade trio destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history. Starring Ruby Stokes as Lucy Carlyle, Cameron Chapman as Anthony Lockwood, Ali Hadji-Heshmati as George Karim, plus Ivanno Jeremiah, Jack Bandeira, Morven Christie, Rhianna Dorris, and Paddy Holland. Yeah this concept still looks like Ghostbusters + Harry Potter, but with Joe Cornish behind the lens it actually looks awesome anyway! Some great visuals and energetic spunk. I'm curious! Arriving for streaming later in January. Check it out below.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series Lockwood & Co., direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first look teaser for Netflix's series Lockwood & Co. right here, for more footage.

In a world plagued by ghosts, where giant corporations employ psychic teens to battle the supernatural, only one company operates without adult supervision, and its name is Lockwood & Co. Run by Anthony Lockwood, a rebellious young entrepreneur haunted by his mysterious past, his brilliant but eccentric sidekick George and a newly arrived, supremely gifted girl called Lucy, this renegade trio are about to unravel a terrifying mystery that will change the course of history. Lockwood & Co. is a series created and showrun by British writer / filmmaker Joe Cornish, director of the movies Attack the Block and The Kid Who Would Be King previously, plus some TV work (on "Comedy Lab", "Blunder") and many other writing gigs. Adapted from the novel by Jonathan Stroud. With writing by Joy Wilkinson, Ed Hime, and Kara Smith. Featuring episodes directed by Joe Cornish, William McGregor, and Catherine Morshead. It's executive produced by Nira Park, Rachael Prior, and Joe Cornish. Netflix debuts the Lockwood & Co. series streaming on Netflix starting January 27th, 2023 coming up later this month. Who's planning to watch this series?