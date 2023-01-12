'Your Place or Mine' Trailer with Reese Witherspoon & Ashton Kutcher

"I have no idea what to say to this guy?!" Netflix has unveiled the trailer for a sweet new romantic comedy called Your Place or Mine, marking the feature directorial debut of screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna. She is an acclaimed writer, creator of the series "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend", as well as the scripts for The Devil Wears Prada, 27 Dresses, Morning Glory, We Bought a Zoo, and Annie, now she's directing her first film. Debbie and Peter are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NYC. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need. This sounds a lot like The Holiday, but more about the long-distance romance than the Christmas-themed vibes. Reese Witherspoon stars with Ashton Kutcher, and a cast including Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Griffin Matthews, Shiri Appleby, Rachel Bloom, Vella Lovell, with Tig Notaro & Steve Zahn. This looks really good! Will be watching it when it arrives.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Aline Brosh McKenna's Your Place or Mine, direct from YouTube:

"Through the years, with every romantic comedy that I thought about doing, I would always ask if Reese was available. I’ve wanted to work with her my entire career. And so, when I was approached about this film, I immediately said, Yes." –Ashton Kutcher

Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need. Your Place or Mine is both written and directed by the acclaimed American writer / filmmaker Aline Brosh McKenna, making her feature directorial debut, after directing a few episodes of the "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" series. She is best known as the screenwriter on Three to Tango, Laws of Attraction, The Devil Wears Prada, 27 Dresses, Morning Glory, We Bought a Zoo, Annie, and the "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" TV series. It's produced by Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Aline Brosh McKenna. Netflix will release Your Place or Mine streaming on Netflix starting February 10th, 2023 just in time for Valentine's Day. Who's curious?