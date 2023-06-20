Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, Mike Faist in Tennis Film 'Challengers' Trailer

"You don't know what tennis is… It's a relationship… We went somewhere really beautiful together." MGM Studios has revealed the first official trailer for the highly anticipated tennis film called Challengers, the latest feature from filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (of I Am Love, A Bigger Splash, Call Me By Your Name, Suspiria, Bones and All). "The art of seduction and other games." After a losing streak, the wife and coach of a Grand Slam champion signs him up for Challenger event where he will face off against her former lover – and his former competitor. The main cast includes Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist as the trio at the center of this lovers' quarrel, along with A.J. Lister and Jake Jensen. No premieres have been announced yet, but this one is expected to show up at the festivals in the fall including Telluride and Venice before it opens in select US theaters in September. This looks seductive and wicked and thrilling on so many different levels. I'm in! I'm always looking forward to whatever Guadagnino makes, especially with this cast.

Here's the first official trailer for Luca Guadagnino's Challengers, direct from MGM's YouTube:

Tennis player turned coach Tashi (Zendaya) has taken her husband, Art (Mike Faist), and transformed him into a world-famous grand slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a “Challenger” event — close to the lowest level of pro tournament — where he finds himself standing across the net from his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend (Josh O’Connor). Challengers is directed by acclaimed Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, director the films The Protagonists, Melissa P, I Am Love, A Bigger Splash, Call Me By Your Name, Suspiria, and Bones and All previously, as well as a few docs including Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams most recently. The screenplay is by Justin Kuritzkes. Produced by Luca Guadagnino and Amy Pascal. The film is expected to premiere at film festivals this fall. MGM will the debut Guadagnino's Challengers in theaters starting on September 15th, 2023. Thoughts?