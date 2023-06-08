Zoe Saldaña & Nicole Kidman in 'Special Ops: Lioness' Teaser Trailer

"If we play this right, it is over before it's begun…" Paramount Plus has revealed a first look teaser trailer for an action thriller CIA agent series called Special Ops: Lioness, originally known as just Lioness in development. A young Marine is recruited by the CIA to befriend the daughter of a terrorist group in order to bring down the organization from within. Inspired by an actual US Military program, this is yet another series created by the gritty crime writer Taylor Sheridan, known for the "Yellowstone" series & spin-offs, as well as Sicario, Hell or High Water, Wind River, and many others. The series stars Zoe Saldaña as Joe, Laysla De Oliveria, Michael Kelly, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, with Morgan Freeman, and Nicole Kidman. Out of everyone in this cast, it actually looks like Laysla De Oliveria might be the real breakout star from this series. This looks gritty and intense, it could be good - check it out below.

Here's the teaser trailer (+ poster) for Paramount+'s series Special Ops: Lioness, direct from YouTube:

Lioness, inspired by an actual military program, follows the life of Joe (Zoe Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA's spear in the war on terror. The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Nicole Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Michael Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA's efforts to thwart the next 9/11. Special Ops: Lioness is a series created by acclaimed writer Taylor Sheridan, also of "Yellowstone", "1883", "1923", "Tulsa King", known for directing the films Wind River and Those Who Wish Me Dead, plus writing Sicario and Hell or High Water. Co-created by Jill Wagner. Featuring episodes directed by Paul Cameron and Anthony Byrne. Made by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Blossom Films. Executive produced by Sheridan, Jill Wagner, David Glasser, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Geyer Kosinski. Paramount debuts Special Ops: Lioness streaming on Paramount+ starting July 23rd, 2023 this summer. Any good?